Country Trust Bank Buys 310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 80,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

