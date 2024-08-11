Country Trust Bank Purchases New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,559. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,897 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

