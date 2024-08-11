Craig Hallum Cuts IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $15.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get IonQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,253. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 918,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $26,430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.