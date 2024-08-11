Craig Hallum Lowers Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,945. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

