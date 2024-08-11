Craig Hallum Raises Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $8.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

