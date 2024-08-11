Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 1,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,105. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Articles

