Creditcoin Trading Up 2.1% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $152.58 million and $6.39 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000876 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 358,092,259 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

