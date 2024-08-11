Critical Survey: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) versus Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT)

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Next Technology has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Next Technology and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next Technology $2.63 million 1.16 -$9.92 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.19 $66.25 million $2.19 21.40

Analyst Ratings

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Next Technology and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Next Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Next Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Next Technology and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Technology N/A 68.67% 63.83% CSG Systems International 5.56% 28.77% 6.37%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Next Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

