CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.63. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.53, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

