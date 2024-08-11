CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.61.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 454.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.51 and its 200 day moving average is $322.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

