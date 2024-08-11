Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Cutera Trading Down 32.1 %

Cutera stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Cutera has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $64,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

