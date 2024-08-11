CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 8,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment makes up approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.