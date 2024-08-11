CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.19.

CVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,345,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

