CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Shares of CYBR traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.72. The company had a trading volume of 934,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $148.01 and a 52-week high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

