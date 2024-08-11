CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.83.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.72. The stock had a trading volume of 934,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $284.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,797,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,736,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

