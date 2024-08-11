CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Earnings Results

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.8 %

CYBR traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.72. 934,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $148.01 and a 52-week high of $284.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

