CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $932-942 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.87 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.170-2.360 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.74. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $148.01 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.83.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.