CyberDragon Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,684.70 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $12,684.70 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

