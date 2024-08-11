Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after acquiring an additional 236,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $8,167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $146.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

