D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.97. 2,833,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,080. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

