D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Lowered to $2.25

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 167.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $47,258.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

