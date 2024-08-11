DA Davidson Increases Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $104.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,208. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

