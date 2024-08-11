Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38 to $0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million to $664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.58 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.660 EPS.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.88, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,176,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,028 shares in the company, valued at $35,574,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

