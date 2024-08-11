Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.