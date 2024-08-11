Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.98. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

