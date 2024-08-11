Dawn Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $228.47 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 440.2% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $240,122.94 and $228.47 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

