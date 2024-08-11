DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

