Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $147.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.21. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,860. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.