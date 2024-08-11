Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $85.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.24.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

