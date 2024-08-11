Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $59.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $517,035,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

