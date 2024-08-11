dForce USD One Day Volume Reaches $2,485.22 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and $2,485.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99933493 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,185.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

