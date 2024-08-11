Dignity Gold Price Up 239.4% This Week (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 375.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $12.97 billion and $345,141.99 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $9.98 or 0.00016960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 239.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.00325588 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $364,509.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

