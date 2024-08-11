Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 729,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

