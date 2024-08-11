Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,007 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $24,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 73,043 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 222,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 209,097 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

