Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period.

DFAT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 157,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

