Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. 669,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

