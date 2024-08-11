Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,282 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.72. 6,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $529.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.