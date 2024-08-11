Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.02. 1,089,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.13. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

