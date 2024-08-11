Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 125.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BINC. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,127,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,736,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000.

NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.71. 572,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

