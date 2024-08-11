Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.16. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,483 shares of company stock valued at $13,770,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

