Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.05. 674,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

