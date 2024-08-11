Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,369 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 2,048,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

