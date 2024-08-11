Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

