Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,017,607 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

