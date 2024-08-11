Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 27,755 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,755 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,575,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,050,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 189,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,829. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

