Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BOCT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. 14,274 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.