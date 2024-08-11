Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,785 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 2,258,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

