Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 609 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 248,773.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 104,485 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Medpace by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,737 shares of company stock worth $3,850,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

MEDP stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.65. 194,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.04. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

