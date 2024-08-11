Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 642 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. 2,339,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

