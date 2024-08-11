Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,695 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.93. 507,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,023. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.